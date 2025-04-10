Many local governments will exhibit their specialty products and show off their reconstruction progress following the Great East Japan Earthquake in 2011 at the Osaka Expo, set to start on Sunday.

Eye-catching items will include a 1-meter "Wajima-nuri" lacquerware globe from Ishikawa Prefecture, where a 7.6 magnitude earthquake struck on Jan. 1, 2024. Made over five years, the globe escaped damage from the earthquake.

"We are eager to show the strength of Wajima-nuri, which has not been broken by the earthquake," Ishikawa Gov. Hiroshi Hase said.