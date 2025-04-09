The only thing brighter than Myaku Myaku's smile was the springtime Osaka sun as the 2025 World Expo opened its doors to members of the media and other invited guests on Wednesday on the human-made Yumeshima island.

The paint was hardly dry on the dozens of shiny pavilions that dot the 155 hectares in and around the signature Grand Ring, as behemoths such as China and the United States all the way down to the tiny city-state of Monaco unveiled their respective projects, all focused on the central theme of “Designing Future Society for Our Lives.”

There was little sign of the arduous journey it took to get here, or of the tense geopolitical climate that has many of the participating nations at loggerheads.