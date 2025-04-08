The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday allowed Donald Trump to use a 1798 law that historically has been employed only in wartime to deport alleged Venezuelan gang members as part of the Republican president's hard-line approach to immigration, but with certain limits.

The court, in an unsigned 5-4 ruling, granted the administration's request to lift Washington-based U.S. Judge James Boasberg's March 15 order that had temporarily blocked the summary deportations under Trump's invocation of the Alien Enemies Act while litigation in the case continues.

Despite siding with the administration, the court's majority placed limits on how deportations may occur, emphasizing that judicial review is required.