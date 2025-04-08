The U.S. military will deploy several long-range surveillance drones to Okinawa Prefecture, near Japan’s far-flung southwestern islands area near Taiwan, as the allies seek to counter China’s ramped-up drone presence in the same area.

Defense Minister Gen Nakatani said Tuesday that the U.S. MQ-4C Triton drones will be sent to the U.S. air base in Kadena, on Okinawa's main island, in the coming weeks.

“This deployment is expected to enhance the Japan-U.S. alliance's intelligence-gathering capabilities and, by extension, the alliance's deterrence and response capabilities,” Nakatani told a news conference.