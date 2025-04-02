Princeton University said on Tuesday the U.S. government froze several dozen research grants to the school, which became the latest academic institution targeted by the Trump administration. In a statement, Princeton President Chris Eisgruber said government agencies including NASA and the defense and energy departments notified the university of the move but gave no reasons for the action. Princeton did not provide a dollar value for the grants.

The Trump administration has threatened to slash federal funding for other universities over their alleged tolerance of antisemitism and a failure to protect Jewish students during last year's pro-Palestinian protests on campus.

"We are committed to fighting antisemitism and all forms of discrimination, and we will cooperate with the government in combating antisemitism. Princeton will also vigorously defend academic freedom and the due process rights of this university," Eisgruber said in the statement.