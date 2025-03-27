The best-known member of the team of technologists in Elon Musk's U.S. DOGE Service once provided support to a cybercrime gang that bragged about trafficking in stolen data and cyberstalking an FBI agent, digital records show.

Edward Coristine is among the most visible members of the DOGE effort that has been given sweeping access to official networks as it attempts to radically downsize the U.S. government.

Past reporting had focused on his youth — he is 19 — and his chosen nickname of "bigballs," which became a pop culture punchline. Musk has championed the teen on his social media site X, telling his followers last month that "Big Balls is awesome."