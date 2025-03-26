A Chinese influencer facing deportation from Taiwan for backing a military seizure of the self-run democracy has returned to her country — an episode that comes as Taipei steps up efforts to counter Beijing’s propaganda.
Liu Zhenya, who is married to a Taiwanese man and has three children, left on Tuesday evening on a flight to China, local media outlets reported.
Taiwan authorities ordered Liu to leave because she posted videos supporting the idea of a Chinese military takeover. In one she said: "Maybe when we wake up tomorrow morning, the island will already be covered with five-star red flags, and it makes me happy even just thinking about it.”
