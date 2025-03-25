The Self-Defense Forces’ newly launched Joint Operations Command (JJOC) will play a critical role in coordinating responses with allies and partners to a broad spectrum of potential crises, the chief of a similar Australian military command established in 2004 told The Japan Times.

“I see this as another milestone in an ever-evolving and strengthening relationship with Japan,” Vice Adm. Justin Jones, the Australian Defence Force's (ADF) chief of joint operations, said in an exclusive interview Monday, noting that the new structure will not only enable direct communication with similar commands in partner countries but also result in greater speed and efficiency when coordinating and conducting joint operations.

“Without a doubt, the new SDF command will be enormously important for contingency planning,” he said.