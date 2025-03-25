Deadly wildfires in South Korea worsened overnight, officials said Tuesday, as dry, windy weather hampers efforts to contain one of the country's worst-ever fire outbreaks.

More than a dozen different blazes broke out over the weekend, with the safety minister reporting thousands of hectares burned and four people killed.

"The wildfires have, so far, affected approximately 14,694 hectares, with damage continuing to grow," acting Interior and Safety Minister Ko Ki-dong said.