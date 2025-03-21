Donald Trump's idea of U.S. interests taking control of Ukraine's biggest nuclear power station has a catch for the man who coined the art of the deal: it would be years before there is even a hope of it making a return on investment.

The vast plant occupied by Russia since the early days of its 2022 invasion is beset with problems. Its six reactors are in cold shutdown, the facility has lost its main supply of cooling water and no one knows the state of its equipment.

When they spoke by phone on Wednesday, Trump suggested to Zelenskyy that the U.S. could help run, and possibly own, Ukraine's nuclear power plants, according to a statement by the U.S. presidential administration.