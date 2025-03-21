Pregnant women and mothers with infants in the Gaza Strip are relying on health handbooks promoted by Japan for vital information on child care.

The maternal and child health handbooks provide crucial information at a time when medical facilities are closed and digital information on pregnancy, childbirth and parenting is often inaccessible due to the devastation wrought by the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Palestinian territories including Gaza began using Arabic-language versions of these handbooks in 2008, produced with support from the Japan International Cooperation Agency. The handbooks contain many illustrations, given the low literacy rate in the region.