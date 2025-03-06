Maki Kanazawa, 31, has realized her long-held ambition of becoming a fisherwoman in a central Japan area where women had been banned from boarding fishing boats by tradition.
Kanazawa, who loved fish since she was a child, dreamed of becoming a fisherwoman and majored in oceanography at university. But she abandoned her plans due to opposition from her family.
While working for a department store and a shipping company, however, she obtained ship and radio licenses. She learned about fixed-net fishing company Haidaoshiki of Owase, Mie Prefecture, at a fishers' seminar for women and started working for the company after several days of experience.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.