Prince Hisahito, the only son of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, attended his first news conference on Monday during which he vowed to fulfill his role as an adult member of the imperial family.

"I hope to carry out my role as a member of the imperial family with the awareness of being an adult member," the prince, who is second in line to the throne, said at the Akasaka Estate in Tokyo.

Hisahito began by referring to a forest fire raging in the city of Ofunato in Iwate Prefecture, saying, "I'd like to express my heartfelt sympathy to those who were affected."