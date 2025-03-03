The annual number of visitors to the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum, which shows how the 1945 U.S. atomic bombing devastated the city of Hiroshima, has exceeded 2 million for the first time.

The number reached the level on Feb. 15, ahead of fiscal 2024 ending this month. About 30% of the visitors were foreigners.

The increase seems to have reflected the winning of the 2024 Nobel Peace Prize by the Japan Confederation of A- and H-Bomb Sufferers Organizations, or Nihon Hidankyo.