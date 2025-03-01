Hundreds of foreign nationals pulled out of scam compounds in Myanmar during a crackdown on centers run by criminal gangs have little food, scant health care and filthy toilets in the remote militia camp they have been taken to, two detainees said.

Some also have no easy way to get back to their distant home countries after being moved to the camp, along the border with Thailand, which is run by Myanmar's Democratic Karen Benevolent Army (DKBA) militia.

About 470 people are housed in the camp, where already harsh living conditions are deteriorating, two African nationals who are detained there said.