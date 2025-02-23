Donald Trump's sudden shift on Ukraine has shaken the transatlantic alliance to its core. Now European leaders are crossing that same ocean in a desperate bid to shore it up.

French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will meet Trump separately at the White House this week to try to convince him to stick by Kyiv.

But fears are growing in European capitals that the bond forged from the ruins of World War II is on the verge of collapse as Trump pursues talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.