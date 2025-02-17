U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to suspend U.S. overseas funding could result in millions more deaths from AIDS, the head of the U.N.'s program for the illness warned Sunday.

The United States is the world's largest provider of official development assistance, with most funds directed through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

Trump ordered the bulk of U.S. foreign assistance to be frozen for three months on returning to office in January, leaving global humanitarians scrambling to deal with the fallout.