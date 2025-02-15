As tech billionaire Elon Musk expands his influence over more than a dozen U.S. federal agencies, frustration is growing among some top aides to President Donald Trump, who want more coordination from Musk's team as he slashes the U.S. government, according to four people aware of the tensions.

Trump’s chief of staff, Susie Wiles, and her team have at times felt out of the loop as Musk’s so-called Department of Government Efficiency seeks to fire thousands of federal workers while accessing sensitive data and disrupting operations, the four people said.

Wiles and some of her top aides spoke to Musk recently about the issues, according to one of the sources.