The White House is seeking to renegotiate U.S. CHIPS and Science Act awards and has signaled delays to some upcoming semiconductor disbursements, two sources familiar with the matter said.

The people, along with a third source, said the new administration is reviewing projects awarded under the 2022 law meant to boost American domestic semiconductor output with $39 billion in subsidies.

Washington plans to renegotiate some of the deals after assessing and changing current requirements, according to the sources. The extent of the possible changes, and how they would affect agreements already finalized, was not immediately clear. It is not known whether any action has been taken.