The Japanese government is running a program to help local communities promote exchanges with foreign countries that are set to participate in the upcoming Osaka Expo.
A total of 146 exchange plans by 92 local governments — 17 prefectures and 75 municipalities — have so far been registered for the central government program.
The local governments expect that their plans will boost youth exchanges, accelerate overseas expansion and promote tourism.
