The signature Grand Ring, a giant wooden structure measuring up to 20 meters high and with a circumference of 2 kilometers, is complete.
The Chuo Line extension to the newly built Yumeshima Station is up and running.
Contractors are putting the finishing touches on dozens of self-built national pavilions, from Italy’s Colosseum-inspired design to Malaysia’s bamboo-laden facade.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.