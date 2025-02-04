Osaka / Himeji, Hyogo Pref. –

The signature Grand Ring, a giant wooden structure measuring up to 20 meters high and with a circumference of 2 kilometers, is complete.

The Chuo Line extension to the newly built Yumeshima Station is up and running.

Contractors are putting the finishing touches on dozens of self-built national pavilions, from Italy’s Colosseum-inspired design to Malaysia’s bamboo-laden facade.