A nonprofit animal care center is continuing to provide shelter for the pets of evacuees from the massive Noto Peninsula earthquake that struck over a year ago.

The Nihon Dobutsu Kaigo Center in the city of Gifu looks after displaced pets until their owners can retrieve them, although similar organizations often recommend giving pets away about a year after they start to offer shelter.

"Helping pets can lead to helping people," said Tsuneo Yamaguchi, the 73-year-old head of the nonprofit center in Gifu. "I want to be of help, even by a little."