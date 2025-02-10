A law providing government compensation to victims of forced sterilization surgeries performed on individuals with disabilities under the now-defunct eugenic protection law has taken effect in Japan.

Under the new law, victims of forced sterilization will receive ¥15 million in compensation, while their spouses will be entitled to ¥5 million. If both have died, their families may claim the compensation.

Additionally, a lump-sum payment of ¥2 million will be provided to those who underwent abortions without consent. To support victims in the application process, the government has established a system offering free legal assistance.