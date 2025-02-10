The transport ministry will support installing portable containers with restrooms and showers to michi no eki roadside rest stations across the country, starting in fiscal 2025, which begins in April, to enhance their functions for post-disaster relief.

The ministry will provide municipalities and companies with interest-free loans to cover part of the costs of installation to help more michi no eki stations use such containers, which trucks can carry.

A container with two restroom stalls costs about ¥30 million.

Municipalities can receive state loans to cover half the cost of purchase and installation. Companies can receive loans for 25% of costs each from the central government and municipalities. There is no upper limit for such loans.

The Cabinet Office will establish a system in fiscal 2025 to register portable containers as disaster response vehicles to keep track of their stock levels across the country. Municipalities and companies that receive the loans will be asked to register their containers.

Portable containers installed at evacuation centers after the powerful earthquake that struck the Noto Peninsula in January 2024 were used for multiple purposes, including for restrooms, baths, laundry and temporary medical offices.

The ministry hopes that michi no eki containers will be used as hubs for mobile medical services or retail space in ordinary times so that they will help resolve regional problems.