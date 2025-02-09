Mardi Gras floats with bead-tossing revelers cruised through New Orleans on Saturday as the city celebrated its record-tying 11th Super Bowl hosting gig with a stout security presence after a New Year's Day attack.

Reminders of the attack were omnipresent around the "Big Easy" this week, where tourists paused to take in a Bourbon Street memorial to the 14 killed and a law enforcement presence of astonishing proportions stood watch.

But the city known for its good cheer kept the party rolling at a first-of-its-kind Super Bowl parade ahead of Sunday's showdown between the reigning Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

"I like to see people smile and have a good time and let 'em know that hey, New Orleans is still in business. We still in business, baby," said Buddy Laster, 64, decked out in gear from his New Orleans Saints.

Dozens of law enforcement officers lined the route from the French Quarter to the Central Business District, and revelers threw beads at Homeland Security agents that stood atop an armored truck while police motorcycles wove past the crowd.

Melissa Fuller, attending the parade with her husband and two young children, said seeing throngs of excited visitors reminded her why she loves living in the city.

U.S. Armed Forces personnel patrol on Bourbon Street on Saturday ahead of the NFL's Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, Louisiana. | REUTERS

"We know that's kind of what makes our city unique," said Fuller, 39, as her 5-year-old daughter Charlotte held her hands aloft to catch bead necklaces from passing floats.

"It makes you really appreciate it when you see other people seeing your city for the first time."

Alwyn Payadue, 35, who lives a few blocks from the parade route, said the event that featured marching bands and even an appearance from the famed Budweiser Clydesdale horses was an important opportunity for the community.

"That was such a tragedy what happened and it just shows how strong our city is," said Payadue, who brought his nephew to the parade. "We're resilient through it all."

Tourists said they shelled out top dollar for a seat at Sunday's game at the Superdome, where the city recently completed a $560 million renovation, and thrilled at the chance to take in the city's unique culture.

Lifelong Eagles fan Lori Miele spent $22,000 on four tickets for the game and ducked flying plastic beads alongside her husband along the bustling parade route.

"I was going to catch a couple beads and — whack! — I get smacked right in the face," said Miele. "But it's a lot of fun, it's worth it."