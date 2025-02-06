Authorities in Saitama Prefecture announced Wednesday that they have discovered what appears to be the cabin of a truck inside a sewer pipe downstream from the site of a road collapse that swallowed the vehicle last week.

However, the truck’s 74-year-old driver remained missing as of Thursday morning. The search has continued to be challenging due to the presence of hydrogen sulfide and fast-flowing sewage water inside the pipe, according to prefectural officials quoted by NHK.

A drone probe was deployed after officials suspected an obstruction in the sewer system. It located a deformed white metal mass about 100 meters downstream from the collapse site.

The accident occurred on the morning of Jan. 28, when a section of the road at an intersection in the city of Yashio caved in, causing a passing truck to plunge into the hole. While the truck’s cargo bed has been recovered, the cabin has remained missing until now.

“This is a step forward,” Saitama Gov. Motohiro Ono told reporters after a crisis management meeting Wednesday. “The situation remains extremely difficult, but we are hoping for a miracle.”

Authorities have been building ramps to deploy heavy machinery for clearing debris and sediment, but rescue efforts have been complicated by water leaking into the hole, which is now 15 meters deep and 40 meters wide.

A 50-meter radius around the collapse remains under a safety advisory. Disruptions to daily life for those living nearby — and to 1.2 million people who are being asked to conserve water — is expected to persist.

NHK reported Thursday that Saitama prefectural authorities have requested assistance from specialized personnel from fire departments and the Self-Defense Forces, and have said that they are working urgently with relevant agencies to determine the best approach going forward.