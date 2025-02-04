Ishikawa Prefecture on Monday reported 10% falls in the populations of Wajima and Suzu over the year since the Noto Peninsula earthquake that struck the prefecture on Jan. 1, 2024.

As of Jan. 1 this year, the populations of the cities of Wajima and Suzu, which are among those hit hardest by the quake, were estimated to have fallen by 2,192 and 1,198 from a year before, or 10% and 10.2% respectively.

In the year before the disaster, the respective declines were 900 and 371, both about 3%.

Among other hard-hit municipalities on the peninsula, the populations fell by 438 (6%) in the town of Anamizu, by 850 (6%) in the town of Noto, by 661 (3.8%) in the town of Shika and by 1,777 (3.8%) in the city of Nanao.