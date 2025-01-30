U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed executive orders to promote parental choice in school selection and end federal funding for curricula that he called the "indoctrination" of students in "anti-American" ideologies on race and gender.

The two directives, which come a week after Trump was sworn into his second term of office, are in keeping with his campaign promise to remake the country's education system in line with a rigorous conservative agenda that Democrats say could undermine public schools.

The first order directs the Department of Education to issue guidance on how states can use federal education funds to support "choice initiatives," without providing further details.