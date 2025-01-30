U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he will order the Pentagon and the Department of Homeland Security to prepare a migrant detention facility at Guantanamo Bay for as many as 30,000 migrants.

The U.S. naval base in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, already houses a migrant facility — separate from the high-security U.S. prison for foreign terrorism suspects — that has been used on occasion for decades, including to hold Haitians and Cubans picked up at sea.

Trump's border czar Tom Homan said later on Wednesday that the administration would expand the already existing facility and that the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency would run it.