An American Airlines regional passenger jet and a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter crashed into the Potomac River after a midair collision near Reagan Washington National Airport on Wednesday night, officials said.

The Washington Post, citing sources, said multiple bodies had been pulled from the water. No survivors had so far been found, the newspaper reported. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas said on social media that "we know there are fatalities," though he did not say how many.

American Airlines confirmed that 64 people were aboard the jet — including 60 passengers and four crew members. Three soldiers were aboard the helicopter, a U.S. official said.