Four years after seizing power in a dawn coup that ousted an elected civilian government, Myanmar's embattled ruling generals are making their most concerted effort to gain legitimacy — by pushing to hold another election.

In the last two months, the junta has outlined plans to neighbors for an election in 2025, released the results of a census conducted to prepare voter lists and announced in state media that it is working to ensure "stability" for the polls.

Together, these moves amount to the most serious declaration of intent by Myanmar's junta to hold an election since it toppled the government of Aung San Suu Kyi on Feb. 1, 2021, but they come amid a grinding civil war where the military has steadily lost ground nationwide.