Weekly magazine Shukan Bunshun issued a correction Tuesday for a December article that said a Fuji TV executive arranged a dinner between Masahiro Nakai and a woman, which allegedly was followed by sexual misconduct by the former TV celebrity.

According to the correction, Nakai was the one who invited the woman to the gathering, not the Fuji TV official.

In its Dec. 26 article, Shukan Bunshun reported that a Fuji TV executive arranged a dinner with Nakai, the woman and a few others. But everyone except for Nakai and the woman backed out at the last minute.