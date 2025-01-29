The accountant of the Liberal Democratic Party in the Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly has been fined ¥1 million ($6,400) over a slush funds scandal involving fundraising party revenues, it was learned Tuesday.

The official, Hidekatsu Yajima, 72, was fined and had his civil rights suspended for three years in a summary order dated Jan. 21 that was issued by Tokyo Summary Court.

Yajima had been summarily indicted by Tokyo prosecutors for violating the political funds control law.

According to the indictment, Yajima reported in political funds statements a total of ¥179 million in revenues from fundraising parties held in 2019 and 2022 by the national ruling party's group in the assembly, although the actual revenues were at least ¥214 million.

He also booked a total of ¥126 million in expenditures including grants, far smaller than the actual amount of at least ¥154 million.

The sum of underreported revenues and expenditures totaled some ¥63 million.

The LDP group in the metropolitan assembly assigned party ticket sales quotas of 50 tickets for a total of ¥1 million and additionally distributed 50 so-called reserve tickets to each member, according to informed sources.

Members retained ticket sales revenues in excess of the quota instead of giving them to the group. Neither the group nor the individual assembly members recorded such revenues in their political funds reports.

The prosecutors did not build cases against the assembly members, finding that they could not be held criminally liable considering the value of falsely reported funds and the degree of malice.