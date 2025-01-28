Ajay loves living in America, and he says until recently, it felt like America loved having him.

An immigrant from India who came with his wife and infant son for graduate school in 2021, he stayed after finding a tech job at a Fortune 500 company that provided him with an H-1B visa. His family has embraced the most American style of vacationing — epic road trips that have taken them to 28 states. Their son, now 4, loves cheeseburgers and chicken nuggets and the Woody Guthrie song "This Land Is Your Land," which he learned at preschool.

Last month, he and his wife were thrilled to discover she’s pregnant. But just two weeks later, excitement turned to apprehension when President Donald Trump announced a new rule under which children born to parents who aren’t permanent residents won’t automatically be U.S. citizens.