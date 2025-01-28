The mayors of Hiroshima and Nagasaki have requested that U.S. President Donald Trump visit the atomic-bombed cities this year to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the attacks and the end of World War II.

“We hope that you will listen to the voices of civil society, visit the atomic-bombed cities, listen to the firsthand accounts of the hibakusha and fully grasp the inhumanity of nuclear weapons and accept the hibakusha’s earnest desire for peace,” Hiroshima Mayor Kazumi Matsui and Nagasaki Mayor Shiro Suzuki wrote in a letter sent Tuesday to the new U.S. president.

The mayors emphasized Washington’s key role in reining in the proliferation of nuclear weapons as “tensions continue to worsen” across the globe ahead of the anniversary of the attack on Hiroshima on Aug. 6, 1945, and on Nagasaki three days later.