In a bid for redemption after Fuji Television's first, heavily criticized news conference addressing how it handled sexual misconduct allegations against TV personality Masahiro Nakai, the broadcaster held a second news conference on Monday — which lasted a whopping 10 hours and wrapped up after 2 a.m. — that only served to invite even more chaos amid the debacle.

Given the criticism of the first news conference for its restrictiveness, the broadcaster opened attendance to all reporters, including freelancers, and promised that the briefing would not end until it had addressed every single question in the room. That led to an unprecedented 10-hour conference hosting 437 reporters from 191 agencies.