TV personality Masahiro Nakai announced on Thursday that he would retire from the entertainment industry amid allegations of sexual misconduct.

In a statement released on his website, the 52-year-old former member of the now-defunct boy band SMAP said terminations and cancellations of contracts involving his TV and radio programs have all been completed, and negotiations with his sponsors are in progress.

“I do not believe that I have fulfilled all of my responsibilities with this,” he said in the statement. “I will continue to deal with the various issues with utmost sincerity. I personally take all of the responsibility. I am incredibly sorry for having caused all the trouble and damage for many.”