Fuji TV President Koichi Minato and Chairman Shuji Kanoh announced on Monday that they will resign to take responsibility for how the broadcaster handled sexual misconduct allegations against former presenter Masahiro Nakai.

The decision came after an emergency board meeting held earlier in the day.

In a packed news conference that continued late into the evening, reporters raised questions about what actually happened, how Fuji TV dealt with the victim of the alleged nonconsensual sexual act, whether a staff member was involved, and whether there is a corporate culture of workers being forced to entertain celebrities. Fuji TV representatives declined to answer some questions, citing a pending investigation by a third-party committee.