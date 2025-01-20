When Fuji TV held a news conference on Friday, the goal was likely to put out the public relations fire surrounding it following growing criticism over its handling of alleged sexual misconduct by a TV celebrity.

But Fuji TV ended up fueling the flames — so much that major sponsors ranging from Toyota and Nippon Life Insurance to NTT East are rushing to pull commercials from TV programs, which are the broadcaster's main revenue source.

There were many things that went wrong with the hastily convened news conference.