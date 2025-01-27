With viral false information on social media becoming a significant societal challenge, Fujitsu and the National Institute of Informatics (NII) are leading a nationwide effort to develop technologies aimed at addressing the issue.
They have launched a full-scale industry-academia collaboration to curb the spread of disinformation, including deepfakes created through generative artificial intelligence.
The term "deepfake" is a portmanteau of "deep learning" and "fake," describing sophisticated fake images, audio and videos created with the use of AI.
