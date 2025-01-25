Palestinian militant group Hamas announced the names on Friday of four Israeli female soldier hostages to be released in exchange for Palestinian prisoners in the second swap under the ceasefire deal in Gaza.

Karina Ariev, Daniela Gilboa, Naama Levy and Liri Albag, all members of a military surveillance unit posted near Gaza when Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023, attack occurred, would be released on Saturday, the group said.

The exchange follows the release on Sunday, the ceasefire's first day, of three Israeli women and 90 Palestinian prisoners, the first such exchange in more than a year.