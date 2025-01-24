When Donald Trump was inaugurated in 2017, opponents marched in pink knitted "pussy hats," while protesters abroad plastered streets with images of the new U.S. president as "Star Wars" villain Darth Vader.

Spool forward eight years — after his entanglements with the law, two impeachments and divisive pardons of violent criminals — and the vibe among the anti-Trump resistance movement isn't so much "A New Hope" as its darker sequel, "The Empire Strikes Back."

Although there has been sporadic protest, the United States has seen almost none of the mass mobilization that made opposition to Trump in 2017 the largest social movement in a half-century.