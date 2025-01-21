Donald Trump was sworn in as U.S. president on Monday, ushering in another turbulent four-year term with promises to push the limits of executive power, deport millions of immigrants, secure retribution against his political enemies and transform the role of the U.S. on the world stage.

"A tide of change is sweeping the country," Trump planned to say in his inaugural speech, according to early excerpts. "With these actions, we will begin the complete restoration of America and the revolution of common sense."

Even before Trump was to take office at noon, aides detailed a raft of executive actions that he will sign immediately, including 10 focused on border security and immigration, his top priority.