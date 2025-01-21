A large fire broke out in a commercial building near Tsutenkaku Tower, a famous tourist landmark in Osaka's Naniwa Ward, that left one man injured, local media said Tuesday.

A resident who lives nearby reported the fire at a shopping street near the tower in Ebisu-higashi, Naniwa Ward, just before 5 p.m.

The blaze broke out in a game center on the first floor of a five-story building, and part of a two-story wooden building nearby was destroyed, covering a total of about 500 square meters. Forty-two firetrucks and a helicopter were dispatched to the site.

The fire was nearly extinguished about two hours later, NHK reported, citing local police and fire departments.

An aerial view shows smoke rising from a fire near Tsutenkaku Tower in Osaka on Tuesday. | Kyodo / via REUTERS

One employee of the arcade, a man in his 30s, was taken to the hospital with injuries.

The man's injuries are thought to be minor, and he said there were no customers at the game center when the fire broke out.

Investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing.