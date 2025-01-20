Thousands of Angelenos who lost their homes in some of the most destructive wildfires in California history find themselves in fierce competition with one another for an affordable place to live in Los Angeles' post-disaster housing market.

The fires have killed at least 27 people as of Friday and destroyed more than 10,000 structures in the residential enclaves of Pacific Palisades and Altadena. In the wake of the fires, rents have surged, and uncertainty over insurance settlements has left some of the displaced in limbo.

In interviews this week, Angelenos described the anguish of exile from beloved neighborhoods and the daunting task of figuring out what comes next for themselves and their families. Here are some of their stories: