Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong met her Indian and Japanese counterparts in Washington and said the invitation for "Quad" foreign ministers to attend President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration showed an "iron-clad commitment" to close cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

Wong also met with her Japanese counterpart, Takeshi Iwaya, who is also in Washington for the inauguration, with the two agreeing to further promote Tokyo and Canberra's growing security cooperation while strengthening their mutual alliances with the United States.

Iwaya also held talks with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar in Washington, with the pair reaffirming the significance of the Quad, a grouping that includes Japan, Australia, India and the U.S.