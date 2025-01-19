Lighter winds in the Los Angeles area this weekend brought momentary respite to the thousands of firefighters battling deadly wildfires, but meteorologists said stronger winds would add to "critical fire weather" as soon as Monday.

There is "virtually zero chance of rain" over the next week, which is also expected to see a return of the notoriously powerful Santa Ana winds, said meteorologist Daniel Swain.

As thousands of firefighters work around the clock to contain the fires that have claimed at least 27 lives, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said he hoped to visit soon, "probably at the end of the week."