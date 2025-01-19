As Los Angeles firefighters battle remaining hot spots more than a week into deadly blazes, scientists and engineers hope the growing availability of satellite data will help in the future.

Tech-focused groups are launching new orbiters as space launches get cheaper, while machine-learning techniques will sift the torrent of information, fitting it into a wider picture of fire risk in a changing environment.

Satellites "can detect from space areas that are dry and prone to wildfire outbreaks ... actively flaming and smouldering fires, as well as burnt areas and smoke and trace gas emissions. We can learn from all these types of elements," said Clement Albergel, head of actionable climate information at the European Space Agency.