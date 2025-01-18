The U.S. secretary of state and the foreign ministers of Australia, India and Japan are expected to meet in Washington on Tuesday, the day after President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, people familiar with the matter said.
Experts said the meeting, the first major diplomatic event of the Trump presidency, would send a strong signal of continuity for the "Quad," a grouping formed amid shared concerns about China's growing power.
Trump will be sworn in for a second term on Monday, and Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar are expected to attend the ceremony.
