The Japan Coast Guard (JCG) on Saturday launched the Live 118 system, which will allow its staff to receive videos of maritime incidents and accidents taken by callers and send them footage of life-saving techniques and other emergency response measures.

Under the system, after receiving an emergency report, the JCG can send a URL of a dedicated website to the caller's smartphone via text messaging, enabling the caller to access the site to get necessary information.

The JCG created nine types of videos that would be sent to callers, including those showing ways to treat burns, stop bleeding and remove foreign objects from a person's airway.